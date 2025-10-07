Johnson logged 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 17 minutes of Monday's 122-113 preseason loss to Houston.

Johnson was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder back on Jan. 29 and went on to miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season, and this was his first taste of live action since then. He's been a full go at training camp and has no restrictions to speak of, and he seemed to pick up right where he left off. Along with Trae Young, the Hawks are expected to run a ton of offense through Johnson this season.