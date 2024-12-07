Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is coming off a 12-point, 10-rebound effort in Friday's overtime win over the Lakers, but it appears he may have injured his right shoulder in the process. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic would see an uptick in playing time Sunday if Johnson is unable to play. Over his last nine outings, Johnson has averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 36.0 minutes per game.