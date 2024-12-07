Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson is coming off a 12-point, 10-rebound effort in Friday's overtime win over the Lakers, but it appears he may have injured his right shoulder in the process. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic would see an uptick in playing time Sunday if Johnson is unable to play. Over his last nine outings, Johnson has averaged 20.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 36.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-double in OT win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Carries Atlanta offensively•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Another strong all-around night•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Leads Atlanta in scoring Monday•