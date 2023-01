Johnson finished with three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and six rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to Chicago.

Johnson saw at least 15 minutes for the first time in over a week, ending with what was a disappointing performance. While he has shown flashes this season, Johnson has scored double-digits only six times, and currently sits well outside the top 150 in standard formats. His long-term prospects remain intriguing but as for now, he should not be on anyone's radar.