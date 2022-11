Johnson (hamstring) will suit up for Thursday's affair with the 76ers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports

Johnson was slated as likely to play after being downgraded to questionable during the day Thursday and he has been confirmed to be active against the 76ers. Johnson has etched out a significant role for the Hawks this season, averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 14.9 minutes per game in 11 appearances.