Johnson (wrist) is listed as questionable to play Tuesday against Chicago, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Despite reports of Johnson's intent to return Tuesday, he'll still carry an injury designation into gameday, and Rowland referred to Tuesday as his potential return following a 14-game absence. The 22-year-old appears on track to play and a return is imminent in the short term, but his status will need to be monitored prior to Tuesday's tip. Johnson profiles as an integral two-way player for Atlanta, breaking out for 59.4 percent shooting through his first 15 games while improving Atlanta's defensive rating by 9.0 points per 100 possessions.