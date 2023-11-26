Johnson is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after sustaining a left wrist injury in Saturday's win over the Wizards, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Johnson is slated to miss a significant amount of time, the projected 4-to-6-week absence is considered a positive outcome, as initial tests showed no fracture. For now, Johnson won't need surgery and could return by the end of December. In the meantime, Saddiq Bey is a candidate to reclaim the starting spot he held at the beginning of the campaign, while Bogdan Bogdanovic, Wesley Matthews, AJ Griffin and Garrison Mathews should garner increased roles off the bench. The third-year forward was in the midst of a Most Improved Player-caliber campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game through his first 15 appearances.