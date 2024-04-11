The Hawks announced Thursday that Johnson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 lateral ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

Johnson exited Tuesday's game against Miami due to his ankle injury, and he's facing a multi-week absence following the results of his MRI. Whether Johnson will be back in action at any point during postseason play likely depends on whether the Hawks advance past the Play-In Tournament. In Johnson's absence, Vit Krejci, De'Andre Hunter (rest) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) could see increased roles.