Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies and is considered day-to-day, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson suffered a left ankle sprain in Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Cavaliers, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 19 minutes before exiting. Though X-rays on Johnson's ankle returned negative, his sprain is significant enough to keep him out of commission for the first time since Dec. 23. Though Johnson didn't travel with the Hawks to Memphis, he could be available for Sunday's home game versus the Pelicans. In Johnson's absence Friday, De'Andre Hunter will most likely move into the starting five.