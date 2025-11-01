Johnson supplied 22 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 128-108 win over the Pacers.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet while leading all players in points, rebounds and assists. The 23-year-old forward also posted a season high in boards en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He has now scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games and in four of his five regular-season appearances thus far.