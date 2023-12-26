Johnson (wrist), who's officially listed as questionable, participated in the Hawks' shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Johnson would return to action Tuesday following a 14-game absence, but a few hours later, the second-year forward appeared on the team's official injury report listed as questionable. All signs point toward a return soon, but Johnson's official availability likely won't be known until a few hours before Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. With De'Andre Hunter (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks, Johnson's potential return comes at an ideal time for the Hawks.