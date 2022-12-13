Johnson registered 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson did most of his damage in the first half, shooting 3-for-6 from the field and 2-for-4 from downtown while securing five boards, three assists and one steal. However, he's reached double figures in only three of 23 contests so far this season, so this type of production can't be counted on by fantasy managers. Johnson's minutes should take a big hit once John Collins (ankle) and Clint Capela (Achilles) return.