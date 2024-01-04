Johnson tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 141-138 win over the Thunder.

Johnson led Atlanta in scoring for the second straight game, with the 28-point output representing a new career-high total for the third-year forward. He's provided a spark to the Hawks in his return from a 14-game absence due to a fractured wrist sustained Nov. 25. Johnson is averaging 19.5 points on 60 percent shooting to go with 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over 32.4 minutes per game over his last four appearances.