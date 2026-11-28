Johnson produced 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 87-86 win over the Celtics.

Johnson led the Hawks in points and rebounds, and while he faced a tough matchup against Paul George, Johnson posted an impressive stat line and recorded his fifth double-double in his last six appearances. The star forward also took a much-needed step forward in scoring, as he had failed to hit the 20-point mark in three of his previous four appearances before Friday. Even with the emergence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Johnson should remain the Hawks' main scoring weapon and an excellent option across all fantasy formats.