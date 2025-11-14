Johnson totaled 31 points (10-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 18 rebounds, 14 assists and seven steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 132-122 win over the Jazz.

Johnson set new career-highs in points, assists, rebounds and steals in this one, recorded his first triple-double of the season, and became the first player in the NBA this season to produce a seven-steal, 30-point, triple-double. He's been unconscious over the past two, pumping out gaudy averages of 27.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.0 triples and 4.0 steals per contest.