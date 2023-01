Johnson notched 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals across 15 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Clippers.

Most of Johnson's 13 points came during Atlanta's late rally to get the lead back. Johnson was almost flawless in only 15 minutes of playing time, nailing all but one of his shot attempts. The return of De'Andre Hunter will continue to affect Johnson's playing time, but he will play a key role in the second unit moving forward.