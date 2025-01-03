Johnson (shoulder) was seen at shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Lakers, NBA journalist Jameelah Johnson reports.
Johnson is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Atlanta's previous contest due to right shoulder soreness. However, Johnson's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Los Angeles.
