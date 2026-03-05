Johnson supplied 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 win over the Bucks.

To illustrate how good Johnson has been this season, the fact that this was his third consecutive game without a double-double means it's also his longest streak without achieving that feat since the start of the campaign, as he opened the 2025-26 season without a double-double until his fifth outing. It was also his fourth straight without a triple-double, and he hadn't gone four games without such outcome since late January. Johnson's numbers might be a bit down compared to November or December, but he remains the absolute focal point of the Hawks' offensive scheme.