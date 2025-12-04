Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The calf issue forced Johnson to the sidelines Wednesday, which resulted in Mouhamed Gueye getting a spot-start, and it'll be more of the same if Johnson is out again Friday night. Check back for another update closer to Friday's tip.
