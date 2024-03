Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Utah, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is at risk of missing his fourth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, which could leave Atlanta's frontcourt thin once again following Saddiq Bey's season-ending ACL tear Sunday. Vit Krejci has been called upon to step up, while Garrison Mathews has logged a 20-minute workload of late.