Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Monday
Johnson (quad) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Johnson is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game due to a right quad contusion. If he is unable to go, Mouhamed Gueye figures to see an expanded role.
