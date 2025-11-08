Johnson is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers due to a bruised right quadriceps.

This is a new injury for Johnson, who has appeared in all but one game this season and is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals. If he's forced to miss Saturday's game, more minutes and usage could be in store for Vit Krejci, Mouhamed Gueye and other frontcourt players, especially since Kristaps Porzingis (illness) has already been ruled out.