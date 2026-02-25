Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Johnson injured his hip during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, which resulted in more minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga. We'll have a better idea on Johnson's status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround, but if he's held out of that game, Kuminga would make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Leaves early with hip injury•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Exits game with hip injury•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Triple-doubles in defeat•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-doubles in win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Flirts with triple-double in return•