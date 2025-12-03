Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with right calf tightness.
Johnson was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign for availability. Johnson is averaging 38.2 minutes per game over his last five outings, so a maintenance day could be on the table if he's not 100 percent. Mouhamed Gueye, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci could be more involved for Atlanta if Johnson is held out.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Career performance in 2OT win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Limited output in loss•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Stuffs stat sheet in win•