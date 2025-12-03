Johnson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers with right calf tightness.

Johnson was a very late addition to the injury report, and that's usually a bad sign for availability. Johnson is averaging 38.2 minutes per game over his last five outings, so a maintenance day could be on the table if he's not 100 percent. Mouhamed Gueye, Zaccharie Risacher and Vit Krejci could be more involved for Atlanta if Johnson is held out.