Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Johnson has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury, but it's somewhat encouraging that he's listed as questionable for Friday's matchup since he was deemed doubtful for Wednesday's game before being ruled out. If the 20-year-old is available, he's a candidate to see an uptick in playing time since John Collins (ankle) and Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) have been ruled out.