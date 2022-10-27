Johnson logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT) and three rebounds in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Pistons.
Johnson's stat line nearly mirrors his season averages through the first four games. Johnson has not scored over five points, or recorded an assist, steal or block this season, so there is currently not much value in him for fantasy managers.
