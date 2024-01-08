Johnson finished with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 117-110 overtime loss to the Magic.

Johnson has started the six games he's played after missing nearly a month with a wrist injury, and he has posted solid numbers thanks to his ability to impact the game at both ends. Johnson has scored in double digits in each of those six outings while recording three double-doubles. On the season, the former Duke standout is averaging 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in what has been a career-best year for him so far.