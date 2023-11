Johnson racked up 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Thunder.

Johnson appears to have a firm hold on the spot vacated by John Collins in the offseason, although Saddiq Bey is also competing for time at the four. Monday represented Johnson's third consecutive double-digit rebound result.