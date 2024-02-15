Johnson logged 19 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-99 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson has racked up three double-doubles over his last five games, and the former Duke star is having his breakout season in a starting role. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game across 40 appearances (37 starts), and those marks are career-best figures across the board for the third-year veteran.