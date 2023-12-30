Johnson had 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes in Friday's 117-110 loss to the Kings.

Johnson returned to action Dec. 26 after missing the last 14 games with a fractured wrist. His double-double Friday was his fourth of the season as he got back to 30-plus minutes of playing time. Johnson is averaging career highs with 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and his production on the boards is second on the Hawks behind Clint Capela (10.2 rebounds per game).