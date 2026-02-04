Johnson finished with 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-115 win over the Heat.

The star forward continues to reestablish himself after a brief adjustment period following the CJ McCollum trade. Johnson averaged just 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists during McCollum's first three games with the Hawks. In Johnson's six games since that period, he's averaged 25.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists, reinforcing his status as a first-round value in nine-category formats.