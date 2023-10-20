Johnson won't start Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson drew a few starts with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray resting, but Atlanta is rolling out its expected regular-season starters for Friday's preseason finale. Given the departure of John Collins, Johnson should have increased responsibilities this year, but the third-year forward is still expected to garner a modest bench role.