Johnson (quad) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (back) and Luke Kennard (illness) will join Johnson on the sidelines Saturday night, so the majority of the playmaking responsibilities could be heaved upon Dyson Daniels. Mouhamed Gueye will have a chance to start with Johnson inactive, giving him some streaming appeal. Johnson's next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers.