Johnson racked up 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 loss to the Nets.

Johnson saw his double-double streak end Thursday, but that's not much of a surprise since the Hawks only mustered 97 points and looked badly outplayed by the Nets on both ends of the court. One bad game is not going to throw Johnson's impressive season into the trash, however, as the former first-round pick has progressed immensely over the last few months. Since the start of February, Johnson has been averaging 16.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. To put things into perspective, those three figures would be his career-best marks if sustained for an entire campaign.