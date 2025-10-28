Johnson chipped in 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 128-123 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson showed no ill effects of the ankle injury, so he should be fine for Wednesday's game against the Nets. With Johnson back in action, Mouhamed Gueye shifted back to the second unit and finished with four points (2-3 FG) and nothing else over 10 minutes.