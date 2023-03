Johnson finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Wizards.

The sophomore forward's role has fluctuated recently, and his role in the offense is relatively minimal. However, Johnson popped for 10 points in 19 minutes Wednesday -- his first time reaching double-digit points since Feb. 4. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much out of Johnson unless John Collins or Saddiq Bey suffer injuries.