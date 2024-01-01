Johnson chipped in 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 victory over the Wizards.

Johnson impressed offensively and on the glass en route to posting a double-double while finishing second on the team in boards and as one of three Hawks with 20 or more points in a season high scoring total. Johnson has recorded a double-double in five games this year, including in two straight outings. He has surpassed the 20-point mark three times this year.