Johnson racked up 43 points (16-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson dominated across the board and fell one assist shy of a triple-double. He led the Hawks in points, rebounds and assists in his best scoring performance of the 2025-26 campaign thus far. Johnson certainly to benefitted from the return of Trae Young, which is great news for fantasy managers as Young ramps back up to a full workload.