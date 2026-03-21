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Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Johnson will miss his first game of the month due to left shoulder inflammation, snapping a consistent run of elite production. The versatile forward has been a triple-double threat every time he takes the floor, falling just one assist shy of his 14th triple-double of the season in Wednesday's win over Dallas. With Johnson sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga is the primary candidate to enter the starting lineup and should see a significant increase in usage.

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