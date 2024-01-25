Johnson closed with 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 134-112 loss to Golden State.

Johnson bounced back after a poor shooting night against the Kings, logging 36 minutes as a critical piece of Atlanta's offense. His regular contributions in almost every category are sorely needed during Trae Young's (concussion) absence, and although his scoring totals can vary, Wednesday marked his sixth consecutive game with a double-digit scoring total.