Johnson had 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 126-111 loss to the Heat.

The Hawks dropped a fifth straight game Friday, but that didn't stop Johnson from posting another impressive stat line. Even though he has gone five games without a triple-double, he continues to rack up elite stats left and right. He's finished just one rebound or one assist away from a triple-double in four of those five contests. As if that wasn't enough, Johnson has scored at least 24 points four times in that span as well, solidifying his place as the Hawks' go-to fantasy weapon even ahead of Trae Young.