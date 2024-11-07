Johnson posted 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 15 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Knicks.

Johnson was one of the main reasons why the Hawks pulled the upset against the Knicks, and he finished just three dimes away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. It seems the breakout season he had in 2023-24 was the real deal, as the star forward is putting up even better numbers throughout the first two weeks of the 2024-25 campaign. Through nine contests, Johnson is averaging career-high marks in points (18.9), rebounds (10.6), assists (5.3), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.9) per game.