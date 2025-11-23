Johnson closed Saturday's 115-98 win over New Orleans with 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting performance, but that won't matter much given the excellent job he did in other categories. The star forward ended just one assist shy of a triple-double, but that has become a trend of late, as he's either reached that mark or has come close to it in each of his last seven outings. Johnson has been the best player for the Hawks this season and looks comfortable in an alpha role while Trae Young (knee) remains sidelined.