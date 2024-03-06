Johnson posted 26 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 win over the Knicks.

Johnson has been one of the most productive players for the Hawks this season, and his numbers have experienced a remarkable uptick over the last few months, particularly when he took over the starting power forward role over Saddiq Bey. Johnson is averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of February.