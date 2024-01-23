Johnson registered 11 points (4-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 122-107 loss to the Kings.

Johnson had problems with his shot in the loss, but he was an excellent contributor on the defensive end. Johnson matched a season high with 18 shot attempts, an increase that was likely due to the absence of Trae Young on the court. The team certainly needs more of those shots to fall, but his increased involvement as a fixture in the starting lineup indicates a strong interest in the Duke product's future development.