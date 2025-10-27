Johnson was in attendance for the Hawk's Monday morning shootaround ahead of their matchup against the Bulls, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson is currently questionable with an ankle injury, but his attendance with the team's activities prior to their game Monday night is an encouraging sign that he may suit up. Johnson missed Saturday's game against Oklahoma City due to this ankle injury, so if he can't go, expect Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell to see extended run against Chicago.