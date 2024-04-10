Johnson is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Heat due to a sprained right ankle, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. He will end the contest with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes

Johnson rolled his ankle on a drive to the basket with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Given that the third-year forward has now sprained his ankle three times this season, he's unlikely to be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.