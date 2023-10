Johnson is starting Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson came off the bench in his first two appearances of the season and averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to take on a starting role while Saddiq Bey retreats to the bench.