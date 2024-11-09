Johnson accumulated 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson reached the 20-point threshold for the fourth game in a row, and he also continued to add value from beyond the arc. The Duke product has nailed two or more triples in three straight, though this number will likely fall back down to earth considering he averaged 1.3 made triples across 56 regular-season appearances a season ago.