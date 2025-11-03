Johnson ended with 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the second double-double of the year for Johnson, who scored at least 20 points in his fourth consecutive game. The star forward should remain Atlanta's top scoring option while Trae Young (knee) is injured. Johnson has averaged 21.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in six games this season, shooting an efficient 58.4 percent from the field.