Johnson finished Friday's 129-120 victory over the Suns with 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Johnson is averaging 19.6 points on 52.1 percent shooting, including 38.1 percent shooting from deep, across his last five games. He has been extremely turnover-averse over that span as well, racking up a 21:3 AST:TO ratio. He profiles as a pillar of the future in Atlanta.